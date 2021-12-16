Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $173.99

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.99 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.25). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.26), with a volume of 497,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £466.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.22.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

