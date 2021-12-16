Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PCGH traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.90). 256,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,033. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 228.39 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 308.90 ($4.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.77.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
