Polis Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $32,562.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010686 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00173907 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00540754 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

