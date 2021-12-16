Polis Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $32,562.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010686 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00173907 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00540754 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.