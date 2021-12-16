PolkaCover Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

