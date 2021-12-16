Polkadex One Day Trading Volume Tops $415,782.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00019035 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $41.03 million and approximately $415,782.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

