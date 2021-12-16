Polkamon (PMON) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

