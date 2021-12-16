Polkastarter (POLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.74 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $255.37 million and $25.74 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

