Polker (PKR) Hits One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Polker has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polker has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

