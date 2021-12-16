Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Achieves $28.27 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $8.29 or 0.00017342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00206137 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars.

