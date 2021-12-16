Poolz Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00019019 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

