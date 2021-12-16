Populous Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $36.51 million and $605,308.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00205239 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

