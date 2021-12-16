Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.75

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 3791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.