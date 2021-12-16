Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.95

Shares of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $18.00. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 272 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.