Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $490,461.09

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $490,461.09 and $21,025.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

