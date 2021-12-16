Powerledger Market Cap Reaches $207.49 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Powerledger has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $207.49 million and approximately $34.32 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207390 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,136,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

