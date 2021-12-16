PowerPool (CVP) Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $50.09 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206331 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,104,686 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

