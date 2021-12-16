PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

