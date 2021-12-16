PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.42% from the stock’s current price.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.28.

PSK traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$13.52. 439,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

