PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.28.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.52. 439,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,476. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.