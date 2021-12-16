PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.28.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.52. 439,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,476. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

