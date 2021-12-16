PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.28.

Shares of TSE PSK traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.52. 439,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

