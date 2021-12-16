PRCY Coin Tops One Day Volume of $141,490.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $141,490.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PRCY Coin

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,728,102 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

Buying and Selling PRCY Coin

