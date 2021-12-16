Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 426,188 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Predictive Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

