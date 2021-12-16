Presearch Market Cap Reaches $101.70 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $101.70 million and $1.46 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

