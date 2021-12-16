Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.30. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 4,363 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

