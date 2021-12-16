Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $11,056.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,862,496 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

