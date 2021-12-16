PRIZM (PZM) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $767,292.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 12,758.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,714,305 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

