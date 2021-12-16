Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 8.1%

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.01. 6,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 178,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $2,996,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

