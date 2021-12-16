Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider Patrick Lin Acquires 3,000 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Patrick Lin purchased 3,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

PCSA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 62,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,948. The company has a market cap of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

