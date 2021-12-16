Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 35,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,685% compared to the average daily volume of 1,259 call options.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

