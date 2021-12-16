Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $12.48 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.48 or 0.00025612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $205.22 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

