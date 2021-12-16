ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.72

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 141125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

