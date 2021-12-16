ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.99 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 4,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 189,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,558,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.