ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.91

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 693070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

