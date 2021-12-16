ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.15

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 693098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

