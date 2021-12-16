PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

