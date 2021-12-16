Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €145.00 ($162.92) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.41 ($129.67).

PUM stock opened at €104.55 ($117.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.83. Puma has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($129.66). The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

