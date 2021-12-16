Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.36. 1,906,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,558,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.