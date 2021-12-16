PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of PVH worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in PVH by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.