PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.72.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in PVH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

