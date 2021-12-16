Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $116.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

