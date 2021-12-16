Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

