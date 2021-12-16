Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

AIR opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $4,681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AAR by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AAR by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

