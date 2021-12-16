Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

ATR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $118.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

