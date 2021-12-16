Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

EQT stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in EQT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

