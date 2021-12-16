Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $494.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,340 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

