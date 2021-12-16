Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.