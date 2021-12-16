Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for National Bankshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $218.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.