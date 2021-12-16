Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and $91.74 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

